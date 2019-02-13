Cameroon: Destruction of Kumba Hospital - Governor Comforts Victims

13 févr. 2019 11:49

Bernard Okalia Bilai braved through gun bullets to Kumba yesterday to visit patients and see the damage for himself.

The South West Regional Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, accompanied by Regional military authorities were in Kumba, yesterday, February 12, 2019 where they witnessed the damages caused by armed groups on the Kumba District Hospital in the night of 10 breaking 11 February. While in the hospital premises, the Director of the structure, Dr. Mve Sandrine Emmanuella, showed round the hospital in ruins.

Blaze had gulped down key structures including the operating block, male and female wards, VIP Ward, Nursing Quarters, Stores Accounting Department, staff private cars and just everywhere. She narrated the incident to the Governor detailing that she was called by midnight that fateful night by a vigil of the Hospital who informed her that gangs of people were shooting and burning the Hospital.

She immediately opened communication to inform the various administrative authorities and the Forces of Law and Order. She added that the assailants were burning the places with petrol and shooting in the air at the same time certainly to scare any rescue attempts. However, the forces mobilized and salvaged part of the hospital. The assailants, estimated in dozens, were reported to have passed through the unfenced part of the Hospital and first surrendered the Nursing Quarters before launching their assault.

After the District Hospital, the Governor visited some of the patients transferred to other health Centres in Kumba and paid a visit to some wounded Military personnel at the Military based in Kumba. In all, it was another journey to hell as the armed gangs shot at the Governor's convoy on his way to and fro Kumba. The military accompanying the Governor proved their might with a commensurate riposte against the numerous attacks on the Buea-Kumba highway dismantling close to 20 road blocks.

Yesterday was one of the 10 imposed lockdown days by the separatists from 4 to 15 February and circulated on the social media. The Kumba District Hospital was begun in the 1930s and now has average staff strength of some 200. Its capacity 550 admissions and generally consults some 3,000 patients daily. The cost of the damage is still to be evaluated but early speakers talk of FCFA billions lost to the flames which were investments by the State and the elite of the place.

