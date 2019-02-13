Nigeria: Abd'allah Targets Back to Back Wins for Enyimba

Enyimba FC Technical adviser Usman Abd'Allah has set his sights on recording back to back wins for the first time this season when Enyimba face Niger Tornadoes in the Nigeria Professional Football League today.

The People's Elephant, over the weekend, held their nerves to claim a vital win against Remo Stars FC, with diminutive midfielder Chukwuka Onuwa scoring the game's only goal in the closing stages.

The win, Enyimba's third of the season, has pushed the former champions to third in group A.

Abd'Allah's men have not recorded wins on the bounce this term. The team have also failed to pick points in any of their previous three away fixtures, but the gaffer is hopeful that a change could be on the horizon as his players can draw inspiration from Sunday's hard-earned victory when they face the Ikon Allah at the Bako Kontagora Stadium.

"I am happy we got those three points (against Remo Stars) because it boosts the morale of the boys," Abd'Allah told Enyimba Media.

"They've understood that now we have to get a point or three points. We have to keep on picking the points away so that we can recover because when you see this league it's all about the away points that can confirm a comfortable place for you."