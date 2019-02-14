Kenya: Sacked Coach Nkata Denies Match Fixing Claims

Ugandan football coach Paul Nkata has denied involvement in match-fixing.

The former Kakamega Homeboyz coach spoke to Kawowo Sports in his home country, two weeks after he was accused by the Kenyan Premier League of deliberately ensuring his team lost in competitive matches.

"I have never been involved in such acts (match-fixing) ever since I joined football," said Nkata.

Nkata left Kenya before receiving his sacking letter. He claims he fled because his life was in danger.

"When I read they had parted with me, I had to leave even before I got my sacking letter. Let them go on with their investigation because I am innocent and the truth will come out."

Despite Nkata pleading his innocence, Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula insists the coach fixed matches, tampered with substitutes and intentionally fielded weaker teams.

The coach had also convinced players not to offer their best, Shimanyula claims.

Football Kenya Federation meanwhile has said they are yet to be furnished with proof of Shimanyula's claims.