Nigeria: No Sharing of Money During 2019 Elections, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said there would be no sharing or distribution of money to induce the electorate during the forthcoming general elections.

He said the electorate who wanted to vote for him should do so based on his records of performance since 2015 when he was elected into office as the President, rather than voting because of money.

Addressing the crowd at Michael Okpara Square in Enugu today during the second flag-off of Micro-Enterprises Empowerment Scheme of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), the President said even if money was distributed in the past during elections, his government was not interested in sharing funds to any voter for him/her to vote in his favour.

He said instead of sharing money in such manner, he would use it to continue the building of solid infrastructure for the development of the country.

"So, if you are one those voters who wants to be given money for you to cast your vote; sorry, there is no money to distribute. Just vote according to your conviction about the candidate of your choice," he said.

Represented on the occasion by the Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, President Buhari said that with the current skill acquisition and Trademoni programmes, the federal government was laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity.

He said: "The truism is that our prosperity is only guaranteed when the greatest number of our citizenry are working. This is the objective of the Skill Acquisition and Trademoni programmes. For an idle hand, the sage says is the devil's workshop.

"It is my considered view that Micro-Enterprises Empowerment Scheme which covers a wide range of poverty alleviation programmes - skill acquisition and Tradermoni - is designed to lift millions of less privileged people out of poverty.

"I understand that the first recipients of the Skill Acquisition and Tradermoni in Enugu state have moved to the Next Level in their businesses. This result is encouraging and I urge today's recipients to prudently utilise the equipments and the money," he added.

Several items such as hair-dressing equipment, electrical fittings tools, refrigerators, coolers for restaurants business, welding materials, among others were distributed to the numerous beneficiaries of the programme in Enugu state to enable them start their business.