North Africa: Kagame to Speak at Milken East and North Africa Summit

President Paul Kagame is on Wednesday scheduled to speak at the Milken East and North Africa (MENA) Summit in the Island capital of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, he is set to hold a one on one conversation on various topics on Rwanda and Africa with Mike Milken, the Chairperson of Milken Institute as well as participate in a Senior Regional Leaders Roundtable discussion at the summit.

The inaugural MENA Summit brings together more than 1,000 participants including a curated group of high-profile senior executives, influential investors, government officials, sovereign wealth fund directors and philanthropists to look into the region's most pressing issues.

The initiative aims at encouraging action-oriented conversations with global thought leaders who have a deep understanding of the region or the sectors of focus.

Other participants at the summit include His Royal Highness Prince Turki Al Faisal Al Saud the Chairman of the Board of King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, Sir Richard Branson the Founder of Virgin Group, Patrice Motsepe the Founder of African Rainbow Minerals and Strive Masiyiwa the Founder and Chairman of Econet Wireless.

Yesterday, Kagame gave a keynote address at the seventh World Government Summit and met world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.