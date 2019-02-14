Rwanda: Hoops Team Set for Kenya Build Up Ties

The National men's senior basketball team will play Kenya in two warm-up matches on Friday and Saturday at Amahoro indoor Stadium ahead of the upcoming 2nd round of FIBA World Cup qualifiers, which runs from February 22-24 in Ivory Coast.

The Kenyan side jets in today evening. On Tuesday, Serbian coach Vladimir Bosnjak named 17 players that will take part in the week-long residential training camp at Lebanon Hotel in Remera.

"We are happy with the performance in training, this is working well, players are doing better and all in all we are giving our best in everything we are doing. We are looking forward to the game against Kenya and hope to get positive results to build on," Vladimir said.

"We hope this two friendly games against Kenya will give us a good understanding of our preparations," he added

Rwanda men's senior basketball team beat Uganda 92-79 in a winner-take-all clash to advance to the second round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup - African Qualifiers.

Friday

Rwanda Vs Kenya 9pm

Saturday

Rwanda Vs Kenya 6pm