Kenya: Philip Wokorach, Collins Injera Lead Kenya Cup Scorers' Chart

Kabras Sugar RFC's Philip Wokorach leads Kenya Cup try scorers chart with 11 tries followed by Stanbic Mwamba's Collins Injera with seven tries after nine matches.

On the overall scorer charts, Wokorach has established daylight between him and the next scorer on the log. He has 88 points as Impala Saracens Quinto Ongo's comes a distant second with 55 points. The Ugandan has 11 tries, 15 conversions and one penalty while Ongo's 55 points comes from three tries, eight penalties and the same number of conversions.

from Blad's Archedias Khwesa has 6 tries followed by Stanbic Mwamba's Michael Agevi and Nondescripts' Steve Odhiambo with five each. On the combined log, another Blak Blad ace Allan Ominde is third with 49 points from two tries, six conversions and nine penalties. KCB's Darwin Mukidza has 39 points from one try, 11 conversions and four penalties.

Lyle Asiligwa has been in fine kicking form with nine conversions and six penalties for 39 points.

Strathmore Leos might be experiencing lean fortunes on the pitch but their full back Matoka Matoka has kept the score board ticking with 36 points frpm two tries, four conversions and six penalties.

Nondies' Fielden Sinei and Injera close the top ten points scorers with 35 points each. Injera has seven tries while Sinei's points comes from two tries, four penalties and five conversions.

Kenya Cup enters it's tenth round this week as KCB host struggling Impala Saracens and Stanbic Mwamba welcome bottom side Mean Machine, both matches will be played at KCB Sports Club.

Leaders Kabras Sugar take on Homeboyz in Kakamega as Menengai Oilers travel the short distance to Nakuru Athletic Club to play Top Fry Nakuru.