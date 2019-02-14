Kenya: Sailors Stoked Ahead of KHU League Opener

Newly promoted Sailors are ready for their big return to Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men's Premier League season that kicks off on March 2 at the City Park Stadium.

Sailors face United States International University (USIU) in their opening match on March 6 before meeting defending champions Butali Sugar on March 17 all at City Park Stadium.

Sailors have signed midfield Samson Tembo from Lusaka Sharks, Zambia and Thika Rovers midfielder Juma Juma for the season.

Sailors won the 2018 Super League to earn promotion to the top flight hockey but their team leader Jayala Asimba warned his charges to prepare for a tough running.

"The Premier League is a different game ball altogether but we are ready for the big boys," said Asimba.

"With only 10 teams, every game will count and we will take a game at a time."

Sailors that was formed in 2015, won the National Super League the same year to earn promotion to the Premier League where they played for two season in 2016 and 2017 before being relegated.