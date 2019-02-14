Kenya: Muthaiga's Teen Sensation Gets Last Amateur Slot for Kenya Open

The Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) on Wednesday announced the selection of Muthaiga Golf Club's Mutahi Kibugu to join five other amateur golfers in this year's Magical Kenya Open golf tournament to be held at Karen Country Club from March 14-17.

He joins Kenya Amateur Stroke Play and Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series champion Samuel Njoroge of Kenya Railway Golf Club, Kenya Amateur Match Play champion Daniel Nduva of Nyali in Mombasa, Vet Lab's Edwin Mudanyi and Mike Kisia, and Dubai-based junior Bradley Mogire who was given a wildcard by the Kenya Golf Union.

The 18- year-old Mutahi, who is currently playing off scratch, was selected by the competition committee of the JGF, which tabled his name during a meeting of the JGF board which met on Tuesday morning at the KGU offices at Muthaiga Golf Club.

'BEST RECORD'

Shem Orwenyo, a member of the competition committee, said the committee had gone through all the records and profiles of the top juniors in and outside the country, and found out that Mutahi's performance was impressive and well ahead of the others.

"We selected him on the bases of the JGF Order of Merit which is calculated on the best 10 rounds in 12 months moving average. He has also been playing well since this year begun, and we have no doubt that Mutahi is the best junior golfer in the country," said Orwenyo.

The JGF board asked the committee to keep track and record of all the juniors who are playing golf outside the country with a view of making sure all juniors are given a fair chance during international competitions.

JGF president Joselle Gitonga thanked the Kenya Open Golf Limited and the KGU for reserving a slot for junior golfers to play in the Open.

"This is one way of nurturing future Kenya Open champions," said Gitonga. He said Mutahi has been practicing daily at Muthaiga and all set to showcase his talent during the Open where he will have the opportunity to play with some of the best professionals in the world.

Mutahi said he will continue with his preparations for the Open and other events in the KAGC series. "I have been working on my game, focusing more on short game like putting which is getting better by the day," said Mutahi.