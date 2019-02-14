Kenya/Angola: Petro Atletico Down Gor Mahia in Luanda

Hosts Petro Atletico secured their first win of the Caf Confederation Cup group phase after a 2-1 win over Gor Mahia at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, Angola on Wednesday.

First half goals from Manguxi Ribiero and Tony Ribiero fired the Angolan champions to a 2-0 lead at the break. Gor improved after the break and Nicholas Kipkirui pulled one for K'Ogalo in added time, his second of the competition.

At a sparsely populated Estadio 11 de Novembro in the Angolan capital, the Kenyan champions, still beaming with confidence following that historic win over Zamalek last week, found themselves trailing by two goals at the break in this Group D encounter.

This as the 15-time Angolan champions scored the opener on 13-minutes after a sequence that left Gor defender Shafique Batambuze cursing himself following a lapse in decision making.

The Ugandan watched helplessly as his feeble pass towards Francis Kahata intercepted by Tiago Azulao in the visitors final third.

The recipient then dribbled forward and fed Manguxi Ribiero, who thereafter unleashed a first time right footed shot, which easily beat custodian Boniface Oluoch.

Hassan Oktay's team was missing the services of two dependable forwards namely Jacques Tuyisenge and Dennis Oliech, who'd combined to undo Zamalek in the previous game of this competition.

In their stead, Oktay fielded Burundian Francis Mustafa who had three half chances in the opening 10 minutes but failed to capitalise on either, alongside Erisa Ssekisambu.

One of these chances resulted in the forward shooting straight at the welcoming arms of Petro custodian Elber.

The other was cleared for a fruitless corner as the Kenyan champions dominated the possession but the Angolans- with two Brazilian players in their ranks - proving more lethal.

The lanky Job missed a sitter for the host team when he failed to direct a shot into a yawning net but it ultimately didn't matter as the second goal followed soon after.

In the run up, Danilson turned Joash Onyango inside out in the right hand side of the cross and whipped a cross ball which was connected into the back of the net via Anthony Ribiero's forehead, in a passage of play which left Charles Momanyi seated on his backside.

Onyango had the best chance in the second half off Kahata's corner kick. Elber proved equal to the task with a diving save to tip the ball over the bar.

Oktay brought on George Odhiambo and Kipkururi for Mustafa and Boniface Omondi but these changes proved insufficient to mastermind a crucial away point.