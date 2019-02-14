Kenya: Mandago to Launch National Meet in Eldoret

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago is expected to officially launch this year's National Cross Country Championships in Eldoret on Thursday ahead of the February 23 competition.

The one-day meeting at the Eldoret Sports Club will also pick Kenya's team to the IAAF World Cross Country Championships to be held in Aarhus, Denmark, on March 30.

Meet director Abraham Mutai on Wednesday said he expects a full house.

"The interest is huge and the governors of Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo-Marakwet have arranged bus transport for North Rift fans and we expect a crowd of not less than 30,000," Mutai, who is also Athletics Kenya's Central Rift Branch chairman, said.

He noted that there's also overwhelming interest from sponsors with main financiers Lotto and Uasin Gishu County Government on board alongside Kenya Pipeline, Amaco Insurance, Kenya Women Finance Trust, Retirement Benefits Authority and Skyward Airline, among others.