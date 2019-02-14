Malawi: Two Malawi Cops Connected to Criminal Gang Nabbed - Face Charges of Murder, Thefts

Malawi Police Service in Phalombe have arrested two of their own on allegations that they belonged a criminal gang that has been terrorizing the district.

The arrest of Mike Haiya and Kennedy Msukwa follows the arrest of James Duncan who was nabbed following the killing of a Mozambican who was robbed of K800 000.

The gang also robbed with violence K3.2 million from Patrick Likhutu from Mulanje on Monday this week prompting the police to effect the arrests on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera asked for more time before commenting.

Duncan, 39 comes from Phalombe and his accomplice Francis Mitawa also comes from Phalombe.

The police officers; Haiya, 36 hails from Ntcheu while Msukwa hails from Chitipa.