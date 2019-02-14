13 February 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Two Malawi Cops Connected to Criminal Gang Nabbed - Face Charges of Murder, Thefts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police Service in Phalombe have arrested two of their own on allegations that they belonged a criminal gang that has been terrorizing the district.

The arrest of Mike Haiya and Kennedy Msukwa follows the arrest of James Duncan who was nabbed following the killing of a Mozambican who was robbed of K800 000.

The gang also robbed with violence K3.2 million from Patrick Likhutu from Mulanje on Monday this week prompting the police to effect the arrests on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera asked for more time before commenting.

Duncan, 39 comes from Phalombe and his accomplice Francis Mitawa also comes from Phalombe.

The police officers; Haiya, 36 hails from Ntcheu while Msukwa hails from Chitipa.

Malawi

Floods Displace 256 People in Salima, Destroy 60 Hectares of Crops in Ntchisi

About 256 people from Ntauchila Village in Traditional Authority Pemba in Salima have sought shelter at an evacuation… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.