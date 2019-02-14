South Africa: Kelly Khumalo Addresses Rumoured Split From Chad DA Don

Cape Town — Singer Kelly Khumalo and her partner rapper Chad sa Don sparked break-up rumours after both deleted photos of each other from their Instagram accounts.

The couple eluded to possible nuptials when they got matching tattoos on their ring fingers in December, but continued to play coy when questioned by the media.

"I said yes," Kelly captioned the photo of her new ink. The photo has since been deleted.

Both also changed their Instagram bios to contain the other's initials and a ring emoji, but the information has since been removed.

Speaking to The Juice Kelly's booking manager addressed recent break-up rumours, saying: "Kelly Khumalo is not available to comment about her private life.

Source: The Juice