14 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kelly Khumalo Addresses Rumoured Split From Chad DA Don

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — Singer Kelly Khumalo and her partner rapper Chad sa Don sparked break-up rumours after both deleted photos of each other from their Instagram accounts.

The couple eluded to possible nuptials when they got matching tattoos on their ring fingers in December, but continued to play coy when questioned by the media.

"I said yes," Kelly captioned the photo of her new ink. The photo has since been deleted.

Both also changed their Instagram bios to contain the other's initials and a ring emoji, but the information has since been removed.

Speaking to The Juice Kelly's booking manager addressed recent break-up rumours, saying: "Kelly Khumalo is not available to comment about her private life.

Source: The Juice

South Africa

IPID Boss Robert Mcbride Expected to Blow the Whistle On Capture of Law Enforcement Agencies At Zondo Commission

Claims of attempts to capture the SA Police Service, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are expected… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.