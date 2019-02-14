South Africa: Johnny Walker Honours Trevor Noah, Chad Le Clos and Enhle Mblai in New Campaign

Johannesburg — Popular whiskey brand Johnny Walker has started a new campaign to encourage South African's to "Keep Walking."

"Consumers no longer want to be dictated to and are looking for brands to partner with them in how they are represented and tell their stories in an authentic way. The 'Keep Walking' campaign is a push to move forward with optimism and celebrate every milestone reflective of real, inspiring stories," a press statement explains.

The campaign features big SA names like The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali and Olympic swimmer Chad le Clos.

"We chose to shine the spotlight on prominent South African achievers who have contributed to a nation's growth through times of transition and uncertainty," marketing and innovation director at Diageo, Zumi Njongwe, explains. "Every South African - whether they are in the public eye or not - has a role to play and a story to share. By honouring our heroes, and remembering how far we've come, we hope to inspire South Africans to always 'Keep Walking'," she adds.

The campaign was kicked off at a launch party in Johannesburg on Tuesday with the likes of Enhle Mbali and Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green in attendance.

Source: Supplied