Malawi: Police Arrest Excavator Operator for Intentionally Blocking Road

Malawi Police Service (MPS) in Lilongwe have arrested an excavator operator registration number KK 1173 for intentionally blocking the M1 road at Kapani in Lilongwe thereby endangering safety of people.

He has also been charged with driving a vehicle without a relevant driving licence, driving a motor vehicle with expired driving licence and driving a motor vehicle without certificate of fitness.

The police have arrested Ephraim Chinkhwangwa, age 36 years, Vge Kapamphi, T/A Kabunduli, D Nkhatabay who works for ALIMEID Transport.

The police say traffic officers from Kanengo Police station stopped Chinkhwangwa, after checking the vehicle, the officers discovered that the driver had no such class of Driving Licence C/sec 18 (1) and W/O Prdp C/sec 45 (1) of the Act.

And in the course of cautioning him, the driver decided to move and park the machine right at the middle of the road without apparent reason, possibly showing anger to the Police officers.

Then the driver deliberately abandoned the machine and stretched its folk both front and rear and blocked the road way completely.

Then the driver left the machine unattended which prompted the officers to apprehend driver. Currently the driver has been booked for the above offences and will appear before Court soon.