South Africa: Eskom Is in a Deep Hole - It Will Take Decades and Serious Financial Wizardry to Dig It Out

analysis

It'll be a long haul. The need to sort out Eskom's rot and financial, operational and structural crises is urgent. As Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said: 'This is an emergency. We need to understand sooner rather than later what's the problem. If we don't understand the problem, we are not going to get anywhere near the solutions.'

After a week of noisy political protestations that Eskom's restructuring into three entities was in fact privatisation, and renewed load shedding, President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to make further statements on the creaking power utility in his Thursday reply to the parliamentary State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate.

On Wednesday, four days into load shedding South Africa has not seen the likes of in years, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan confirmed rolling outages are expected until April. And the bailout of the "technically insolvent" Eskom falls to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni when he delivers the Budget next week.

Eskom is the perfect storm.

Fine ash mixed with oil or water at one power station is linked to the collapse of at least some of the seven units that triggered Monday's Stage Four load shedding, the first in four years, and the...