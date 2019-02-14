South Africa: Valhalla Primary Sex Assault Case - Court to Rule On Teacher's Bid for Freedom

A Valhalla Primary School teacher accused of multiple cases of sexual assault is expected to discover his fate on Thursday when the Pretoria Magistrate's Court decides whether to release him on bail.

The 55-year-old teacher is accused of molesting at least 24 children at the school and police say more charges are likely to be added.

On Wednesday the court heard from the investigating officer Johannes Mkhondo that statements from other alleged victims had already been obtained.

The accused was initially charged with seven counts of sexual assault, but the list grew as more charges were added.

"I believe there is more and all will be confirmed as investigations continue," said Mkhondo.

The man's arrest came after allegations that he sexually assaulted several children, aged 10 to 12, between 2017 and 2018. The allegations surfaced during a visit from members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department on January 23 to teach pupils about sexual offences and abuse.

The #NotInMyName organisation was also present in court on Wednesday and submitted an affidavit to the court explaining why it opposed bail.

"It is for his (the accused's) own safety that he is denied bail because the community seems angry," said the organisation's Themba Masango.

State advocate Sanet Jacobson argued in court that it would not be in the interests of justice for the court to grant the accused bail.

