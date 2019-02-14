South Africa: ANC's SNAFU Days - Right in Time for 2019 Elections

analysis

On Wednesday former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo won another court ruling against the ANC's national executive committee, when a judge ruled that his provincial executive committee must be reinstated immediately. Coupled by the conflict over Eskom, this is the first time the ANC has been so divided, so close to an election.

The latest ANC North West judgment is likely to seriously complicate matters for the party in that province. While, any other day of the year, that would be the dominating news of the day, the Eskom crisis is not showing signs of receding into the background.

For millions of voters around the country, life has come to something close to a complete halt. It is impossible to continue as normal when you know the power will be out. There are some who are able to plan ahead sufficiently, but many cannot. The impact on the economy is generally thought to be in the region of R2-billion per day of load shedding, although some economists say it's impossible to put a figure on such disruption. At the same time, traffic jams get longer, factories stand idle, while managers wonder who will have to lose their jobs, and frustration...