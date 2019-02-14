Malawi: Hospital Seeks Food for Patients From Chiefs

Salima district hospital has made a frantic plea from chiefs to solicit food for patients, saying they are only given one meal a day.

District Health Officer Dr. Ivy Chilungulo said this on Tuesday during a full council meeting.

Chilungulo said the hospital is failing to buy food because it has no money due to chronic debts.

"We are only able to give patients one meal a day, this is not good because the patients take medical drugs which need food," she said.

She also said the hospital does not have enough toilets, saying this is because the hospital is struggling to pay debts and does not have money left for the construction of the toilets.

But chief Kambwiri said the request has come at a wrong time, saying this is a lean period when people depend on relief food from the government and other well wishers.