13 February 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: RVG Facilitating Malawi U-23 Training Camp in Belgium

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Phillip Pasula

The Malawi national football team head coach, Ronny Van Geneugden, is reportedly facilitating a training camp for the Malawi Under 23 to take place in his home country Belgium.

The training camp is being organised to increase the chances of the junior Flames to qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The junior Flames are scheduled to meet their Zambia counterparts in March this year but details for the camp in Belgium still remain sketchy.

Malawi Under 23 coach, Meke Mwase, said training in Belgium would be a huge boost and motivation for the junior flames.

"Football needs motivation and exposure. If our young players can have that opportunity they will obviously be compelled to work hard in their competitions," remarked Mwase.

Malawi

Women's Group Boss Feels Re-Energised By Encounter With Trump

Founder and chairperson of Budala Women's Group in Machinga, Ella Zande, on Monday returned from the United States of… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.