South Africa: Naledi Pandor Asks Students to Provide Specific Complaints About Universities

Officials from the Department of Higher Education and Training and student leaders met in Parliament on Wednesday after weeks of protests on university campuses across the country. Since the start of the academic year, one student has been killed in Durban, several faced arrests from police in Gauteng, while others erected shacks at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in protest against lack of accommodation.

If students want the Department of Higher Education and Training to address their concerns, they must give details of specific problems at universities.

This was the call by Higher Education minister Naledi Pandor after a meeting at Parliament between the Department of Higher Education, representatives from the National Students Financial Aid Scheme and student leaders.

"It is very difficult for my department to deal with generalities... I ask that we need to have details on matters raised," said Pandor.

The meeting follows weeks of unrest on campuses across the country.

Pandor said if she could have an idea of individual cases, for example, specific incidents of academic exclusion at universities, she would be able to follow up with the university on how to resolve it.

There have been of protests since campuses opened for registration...