South Africa: Cosatu Marches Against Eskom Restructuring and Possible Retrenchments

analysis

Members of Cosatu-affiliated unions took to the streets on Wednesday in a nationwide strike against job losses. The labour federation warned of more protests if President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan to unbundle Eskom leads to retrenchments.

The country's largest trade union federation flexed its muscles on Wednesday as it held marches across the country against possible retrenchments and the proposed unbundling of Eskom into three separate entities.

Members of Cosatu-affiliated unions took to the streets in eight provinces where they called on the government and private sector to curtail job losses.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent announcement that Eskom will be split into three companies focused on generation, transmission and distribution, loomed over demonstrations that drew thousands of workers.

"Government must stop the unbundling, privatisation, restructuring and dismantling of Eskom," read the Cosatu memorandum submitted to the Gauteng provincial legislature and Minerals Council SA in Johannesburg, where it was received by Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe.

Cosatu believes workers are being punished for mismanagement and corruption at state-owned entities and opposes the unbundling of Eskom, which it says will lead to privatisation and job losses.

Announcing his plans for Eskom during last week's State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa said there would be...