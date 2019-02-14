South Africa: Mr President, Innovative Sanitation Is Also a Big Game Changer

opinion

Very few countries will masterfully craft a strategy and process which will turn a challenge into an industrial opportunity, which grows the economy, creates jobs and provides universal access to equitable sanitation to all - while solving a water security issue.

"Is this the future of small-town South Africa? When the taps run dry and the lights go out," asked a recent media article referring to situations in Bethal, Beaufort West, Makhanda and several other towns in the Eastern Cape, Free State, North West, KZN and Mpumalanga.

We need to recognise that this situation is on our doorstep and will continue to escalate due to poor governance, poor capacity, competencies, poor operations and maintenance, non-payment, and the lack of uptake of innovations and new solutions. We continue to spread and share the gospel that we are a water-rich country, hiding behind our history and continuing a behavioural culture which continues to distance us from our constitutional imperative of "some for all forever".

We need to acknowledge that now and in the near future the water crisis and water security will be key risk factors for the socio-economic stability of South Africa. Emerging into a new dispensation of 1994, we have...