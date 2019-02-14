Somalia: Puntland President Meets With His New Cabinet

The president of Somalia's northeastern Puntland state, Sa'eed Abdullahi Deni has held first meeting with his cabinet members at the state house in Garowe on Tuesday.

The meeting came hours after the cabinet too formally the oath of office with the presence of the president, Vice President and several other government officials.

Puntland leader and his deputy have urged the new cabinet members to perform their duties diligently and put the interest of the people first.

Said Abdullahi Deni who was elected into office on 8th January unveiled his 48 cabinet members on Sunday. Only three female ministers were appointed.