Africa: CAF Cl - Overview of the CAF Total Champions League After Day 4

In Group A, the positions are frozen. Wydad Casablanca remains the leader in the goal average in front of the Mamelodi Sundowns. Both teams have 7 points and have made the break on their pursuers relegated to three points behind. At the Félix-Houphouët Boigny stadium in Abidjan, ASEC was unable to make a difference and conceded the draw (0-0) against the South Africans. Wydad could have used it to widen the gap but the Casablanca club was held in check (0-0) at home at Mohamed V stadium. Nigerians Lobi Stars drop a good point away. The next move of the WAC on the ground of the ASEC will be crucial for the Ivorians who will absolutely have to win to stay in the race for qualification.

In Group B, the titleholder was solid and seems to have ruled out a direct opponent for the qualification. Esperance Tunis, who played behind closed doors, won 2-0 against Orlando Pirates. In this duel at the top, Esperance won with a goal from Badri in the 16th minute of play at the Olympic Stadium El Menzah. In stoppage time, Haythem Jouini doubles the bet in the empty Tunisian enclosure because of sanctions against the club after the bad behavior of some of his supporters. This South African defeat is Horoya's business. At home, the Guineans won 2-0 against Platinum Zimbabwe. Mandela and Yakubu are the goalscorers of this important success which places the Conakry club in second place of the group, at a point of Esperance, next opponent in Tunis.

In Group C, Club Africain got the draw (0-0) against the leader, TP Mazembe. After the slap (8-1) in Lubumbashi, the Tunisian club, now trained by Victor Zvunka, has managed to limit the breakage at home. In this group, it will be necessary to wait for the match between Constantine and Ismaily, just reinstated by the CAF, to see if the Algerians take again the head of this group.

In group D, thunderclap in Dar Es Salaam with the victory of Simba (1-0) against the favorite, Al Ahly. In front of their audience at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, the Reds scored the only goal of the match in the 65th minute of play thanks to Rwandan Maddie Kagere. After 10 goals conceded in two games, Simba SC breathes again. The Egyptians remain first of the pool, with 7 points, but see back one point behind their opponents of the day. The good operation is carried out by the Algerians of Saoura who won their first victory of the group stage. They won at home (1-0) thanks to a goal from Hammar in the last fifteen minutes against the AS Vita Club. The men of Florent Ibenge are now the last of the group. A victory is imperative in Kinshasa for the reception of Al Ahly.