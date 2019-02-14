Africa: Club Africain, Mazembe Share Spoils in Rades

Club Africain had to settle for a 0-0 draw against TP Mazembe in their Group C clash on Tuesday in Rades, Tunisia.

Africain were still unable to break the Mazembe backline. The infamous 8-0 defeat ten days earlier appear to still haunt the Tunisians who walked onto the pitch seeking revenge for the huge loss in the reverse.

The objective of the homers was to ease the tension within their fold. Their fans did not take previous loss lightly and did not hesitate to express their anger. Their determination manifested in their early attempts. Nine minutes into the game, Ghazi Ayadi took the first shot at goal but was deflected by the Mazembe defence.

Mazembe responded eight minutes later with a header from veteran Tresor Mputu Mabi but Africain goalkeeper Atef Dkhili was equal to the task.

Derrick Sasraku came in for Bassirou Compaore at the 59th minute and made his first attempt just 60 seconds later, but was gracefully saved by Mazembe Goalkeeper Ibrahim Bosso.

At this point, Africain kept trying to infiltrate the Mazembe rear but the latter remained resolute holding on keep the game in a stalemate.

On 90th minute mark, Jackson Muleka made the last attempt for Mazembe but was flagged off.

Mazembe stay on top with seven points, one more than Constantine of Algeria with Africain in that order with four points. Reinstated Ismaily sit at the bottom with no point.

Reactions

Victor Zvunka (Head Coach, Club Africain)

We are a bit disappointed. We played and tried to rectify things after the last game but we failed to do so. We failed to convert the attempts we had in the first half. The second half was sterile for both teams. I believe the players tried and gave their best. Having lost 8-0 has affected them physically and morally and it is not easy to recover from that. There were some errors that i am trying to work on fixing over the upcoming days. We weren't expecting a big victory but three points would have been sufficient. We are working on fixing the little problems.

Pamphile Mihayo Kazembe (Head Coach, TP Mazembe)

Today's game was difficult. Our opponents put us under pressure us and playing long balls but our defence was good and that's the reason we drew today. I told my players to be vigilant. We won 8-0 at home but it is not the same. They pushed us in the first half but in the second we pushed back but failed to score any goals.

Rainford Kabala (Midfielder, TP Mazembe)

It was not an easy game. We are playing away after having won at home with a big score. Club Africain were seeking to payback but we thank God we managed to handle the pressure and the team was up to the task at hand. I think we did a great job by getting one point out of three points.