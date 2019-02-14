Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youths to Hold Solidarity March for ED

Photo: Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica

Zanu-PF Youth League National Political Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu.

The Zanu-PF Youth League is set to hold a solidarity march in Harare to defend President Mnangagwa's leadership and bring shame to those who are against him, the league's political commissar Cde Godfrey Tsenengamu has said.

Addressing youth chairpersons at the party's headquarters in Marondera on Tuesday, Cde Tsenengamu said the event would be held between February 21 and 23.

"We held a meeting last week as the national executive of the Youth League and agreed to hold a solidarity march to defend our President's leadership and show the world in our numbers that we voted him into office," he said.

"We want to bring shame to people who are spreading lies, saying President Mnangagwa did not genuinely win the 2018 harmonised elections and we know that they get support from the outside world."

Cde Tsenengamu warned individuals within the party who were working effortlessly to sabotage the President to stop their actions.

"We are aware of all individuals within the party who are against our President and are working effortlessly to humiliate him," he said. "We no longer have a place for such people in the party. "Those who can't stand the heat must get out of the kitchen."

Cde Tsenengamu said it was the duty of the youths to defend the country's leadership.

"As Youth League, we can't just ignore when our President is being insulted and humiliated," he said. "We are the vanguard of the party and it's high time we should stand up and send a clear message to the opposition party that they should not insult our President."

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East Youth League chairperson Cde Kelvin Kutsvaira applauded the youths in the province for defending the party when the MDC Alliance and its affiliates went on a violent orgy last month.

"We are grateful to the youths in this province for defending the party's leadership and we want to warn Chamisa saying 'don't disturb our President, you don't have a chance'," he said.