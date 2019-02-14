Zimbabwe: Parly Ejects Mliswa

Photo: New Zimbabwe

Independent MP for Norton, Temba Mliswa

Norton legislator Mr Temba Mliswa was ejected from the National Assembly yesterday for disorderly conduct after he continued rumbling, despite efforts to restrain him.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tsitsi Gezi had to invoke provisions of the Standing Orders, showing the door to Mr Mliswa, who is facing investigations of allegedly demanding a $400 000 bribe from businessman Mr James Ross Goddard of JRG Contracting (Pvt) Ltd.

In yesterday's proceedings, Mr Mliswa rose on a point of privilege and complained that there was need for Parliament to launch an investigation against Chegutu West legislator Cde Dexter Nduna (Zanu-PF) whom he said had confessed to have committed crimes related to murder.

In yesterday's sitting, Mr Mliswa continued to rumble and directing his anger at Cde Nduna.

He refused to take back his seat after Cde Gezi, who was presiding over the sitting, told him that he would want to study his submission before making a ruling.

Mr Mliswa refused to approach the presiding officer who wanted to confer with him away from the ears of other legislators in the Chamber saying that was futile.

Cde Gezi had no option, but to direct that he be taken out of the Chamber for disorderly conduct and refusing to take heed of orders from the Chair.