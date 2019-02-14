Ethiopia: Luxemburg Lauds Ethiopia for Supporting Refugees

Addis Ababa — Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxemburg Jean Asselborn, who visited refugee camps, lauded Ethiopia for supporting refugees.

Briefing journalists after the discussion with Ethiopia's President Sahlework Zewude today, Asselborn said "I can only say you do a lot, for the people of Eritrea above all, but also for the people of Sudan and other countries."

He said "More than one million non-Ethiopian refuges are here in the country so I forward my deepest respect for what you are doing for this people here despite the issue is debatable in Europe."

Asselborn, who said his discussion with President Sahelework was fruitful, said they conferred on ways of enhancing the bilateral relation.

He said that agreements that will cement the ties such as the avoidance of double taxation agreement, cooperation with the Ethiopian airlines and cargo companies in Luxembourg, and technology transfer in bank and finance area are in good track.

The Minister, who will fly tomorrow to Asmara directly from Addis Ababa, also lauded Ethiopia for the bold initiative it has taken to normalize relations with Eritrea.

"The peace process with Eretria is a big progress that this hand shake took place. I saw how strong the tension before was and I have seen now that you have flight to Asmera so tomorrow I will take a flight to there," he added.

The Foreign Minister of Luxemburg has also met with his Ethiopian counterpart, Workneh Gebeyehu today.

The ministers discussed on further strengthening the bilateral and multilateral relations as well as enhancing cooperation on migration and refugees.

During the discussion, Workneh noted that Ethiopia's refugee law that approved by parliament recently is one of most progressive refugee policies in the world.

The law provides the opportunity for legal refugees to engage in inclusive development programs.