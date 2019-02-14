Zimbabwe: Govt Working Hard to Provide Clean Water, Says Mhlanga

Government is working hard to ensure that everyone has access to clean and safe water, which is not only a basic need, but a necessity to sustaining all forms of life, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Deputy Minister Jennifer Mhlanga has said.

She made the remarks while officiating at a borehole project commissioning ceremony at Mandara Shopping Centre in Harare yesterday.

The borehole project is one of the many public water projects which the Harare East-Mabvuku Tafara Community Share Ownership Trust has embarked on to alleviate the persistent water shortages affecting Mandara suburb.

"Access to clean water is not only a basic need, but a necessity to sustain all forms of life. It is quite often easily forgotten how completely we depend on it," said Deputy Minister Mhlanga.

"Water scarcity and lack of access to water by residents as what is being experienced by residents of Mandara are among the main obstacles to full enjoyment of the right to water."

Deputy Minister Mhlanga commended the Harare East-Mabvuku Tafara Community Share Ownership Trust for the donation, saying it will ensure regular supply of water to the community in Mandara.

"I am confident that this new water supply system funded by the trust, small as it is, will ensure not only easy access to water, but an efficient and a regular water supply system for the whole community," she said.

"This donation is in recognition of the basic human need to access clean drinking water. May I take this opportunity to commend the trust for the timely intervention."

Deputy Minister Mhlanga commended the trust for donating 62 boxes of WaterGuard, which were handed over to the Harare Civil Protection Unit.

"The intervention by the trust in this regard is highly commendable and well appreciated," she said.

"I know the WaterGuard may be few in number, but the small intervention contributes to the well-being of the Harare East Community in general."

In her remarks, Provincial Administrator for Harare Metropolitan Province Mrs Caroline Kampila commended the trust for the donation, saying it will address the Mandara community's needs.

"As the Provincial Administrator for Harare Metropolitan Province, I would like to commend the Harare East -Mabvuku Tafara Community Share Ownership Trust and all the partners involved in the realisation of this project," he said.

"The residents of Mandara have been facing acute water shortages from time immemorial and had been lobbying Government for such an intervention.

The borehole project, which is being commissioned today, is going to plug some of the gaps which were existing in the supply of water by ensuring accessibility to clean water."