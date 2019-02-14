Ethiopia: Public, Private Actors Consulting On Enhancing Access to Health Services

Addis Ababa — Public and private actors in the health sector have started a two-day consultation that aimed at enhancing partnership to improve access universal health services.

The two-day workshop that aimed at enhancing Public-Private Partnership (PPP) kicked off today in Addis Ababa.

Providing quality service to citizens and make health service accessible needs the private sector's active engagement, said Dr. Yekoyesew Worku Director-General of Operation sector at the Ministry of Health while opening the workshop.

The workshop could serve as a platform which creates an opportunity to bring both the public and the private actors together to discuss issues on how to collaborate.

Since PPP will play an immense role to have healthy and productive society, it is crucial to have common understandings on what expected from each other, set common interest and reduce mistrust, he added.

Human resources development and providing service on TB, HIV and Malaria are among the services that the private sector has so far engaged.

Dr. Markos Feleke, President of Ethiopian Health Care Federation said for his part that the private sector has been loosely organized so far, though its role is immense in realizing access to universal health services.

Clear policy framework is needed the PPP to flourish in the country particularly in the health sector, he said adding the importance for the government to aknowledge the contribution of the private sector.

Senior Health Specialist at the World Bank, Paul Jacob Robyn said "the Bank supports such dialogues and technical assistances which depends on the context and the environment on how we engage with government and tries to facilitate such conversations between the government and the private sectors".

The Ministry of health and the World Bank are working on enhancing public-private partnership activities with a view to have healthy and productive society.

Ethiopia approved the public-private partnership (PPP) proclamation in January 2018 in order to enhance the engagement of the privates sector in the country's development endeavors.