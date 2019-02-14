Zimbabwe: Sports Commission On Cosafa Cup

It's looking promising for ZIFA's bid to host the 2019 COSAFA Cup with the Sports Commission yesterday indicating things were moving in the right direction. They are now waiting for the undertaking by the government which is key for such tournaments.

The competition is scheduled for May 19 to June 1. Sports Commission director-general, Prince Mupazviriho, yesterday said everything was on course.

"Remember the position doesn't come from SRC only. We have supported it upwards for them to get the guarantee. So, the process is on. But, from the look of it, I think things are very positive.

"But if you were to call me Friday we will give you all the details," said Mupazviriho.

The Sports Commission received the agreement between ZIFA and COSAFA a few weeks ago and have been assessing the documentation with a view to accelerating the process to secure Government backing.

Zimbabwe last hosted the tournament in 2009 when they won the Cup on home soil.

They are the defending champions after they retained the title last year in South Africa with the Warriors stretching their record number of wins to six titles.

COSAFA are eager to make this year's tournament, which will start just a weeks before the African Cup of Nations, the biggest competition they have staged for the senior men.