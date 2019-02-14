13 February 2019

Eritrea: Dekemhare Hospital to Expand Health Services

Dekemhare — The Dekemhare hospital reported that effort is being exerted to expand eye and dental treatment services.

Dental specialist, Dr. Efrem Kahsai indicated that the Dekemhare hospital is equipped with necessary facilities and man power to conduct dental surgery and treatment assisted with digital X-ray and that patients have been able to receive treatment nearby their residential areas.

Dr. Efrem went on to say that the hospital has mobile unit to provide dental treatment in schools amd other remote areas.

Dr. Efrem also said that commendable activity has been exerted to reduce the prevalence of cataract and eye irritation that have been common eye diseases in the area.

Ophthalmologist Lewam Tesfaldet, on her part indicated that the Dekemhare hospital is providing treatment on eye related diseases. Ophthalmologist Lewam also said that as the result of the timely distribution of medicines and awareness raising programs the prevalence of Trachoma has significantly been reduced.

The health professionals underlined that environmental sanitation is the best way of prevention of eye and dental problems and called for strengthening participation to that effect.

Commending the praiseworthy treatment they are receiving, the beneficiaries expressed readiness to conduct regular environmental sanitation activities.

