Eritrea: Potable Water Project Put in Place in Mai-Aini Sub-Zone

Mai-Aini — Potable water supply project worth around 2 million Nakfa has been put in place in Mai-Aini sub-zone. The administrative areas of Ginesba, Maekono, Merbet and Emba-Arba will become beneficiaries of the project.

The project includes installation of 6 km water pipelines, reservoir, 8.5 KW solar system as well as four water distribution centers.

Mr. Kibrom Misghina, head of Water Resources in the Southern region, said that the project will supply potable water to about 1600 residents as well as the Mai-Aini community hospital and called for judicious use of water.

Commending the participation of the public and the regional administration demonstrated in the implementation of the project, Mr. Kifle Mengis, villages' coordinator in the region, called on the residents to assume responsibility of the management of the project.

The residents on their part expressed that the potable water problem they have been facing for long has been alleviated and called for the construction of more water distribution centers.