Zimbabwe: Darikwa Shows Love

Warriors international defender Tendayi Darikwa might not have been born in this country, but he has never hidden his love for his fatherland.

And, on Tuesday, the Nottingham Forest defender continued with that romance donating an assortment of footballs to underprivileged children in Kotwa in Mashonaland East.

Darikwa was born in England to Zimbabwean parents. He now plays for the Warriors after regularising his documents.

The Warriors defender sourced boots and jerseys which he donated to Kotwa Academy through ZIFA and his local representative Mistry Chipere.

ZIFA technical director, Wilson Mutekede, presided over the hand-over ceremony to Kotwa academy. The function was also attended by national Under-23 coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

Mutekede also used the occasion to hand over 30 balls to Area Zone clubs from Kotwa and Mutoko, which were donated by ZIFA president Felton Kamambo.

Mutekede also commended the Kotwa academy coach Kundishora Mutsenhu for his "tireless efforts" in trying to identify and develop talent.

Chipere said Darikwa was convinced the country had the right talent that needed to be nurtured.

Barbra Ndunduma, widow of late CAPS United and Warriors legend Stanley "Sinyo" Ndunduma, who is the secretary of the Mudzi Football Area Zone, hailed the gesture by Darikwa.

Meanwhile, Kamambo, who announced his arrival on Twitter yesterday, left for Turkey yesterday to attend a high-powered FIFA meeting.

A number of football association leaders will meet in Turkey this week as part of a FIFA initiative to help the football controlling bodies.