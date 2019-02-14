13 February 2019

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Schedule of Day 3 & 4 Matches of Ismaily

Following the decision of the Appeals Committee on the reinstatement of Ismaily Club into the Total CAF Champions League Group C, the Day 3 and 4 matches will be as follows;

M#103: Ismaily SC vs. CS Constantinois - Saturday, 23 February 2019 at 16:00 GMT, Ismailia Stadium

M#111: CS Constantinois vs. Ismaily SC - Saturday, 2 March 2019 at 16:00 GMT, Stade Chahid Hamlaoui.

Meanwhile, the decision on the match Ismaily SC vs. Club Africain will be communicated shortly upon confirmation by the competent body.

