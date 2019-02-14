Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Year 2019 Will Be One for Peace Silencing Gun

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, announced that the year 2019 will be a year of peace and final silencing the gun all over the country.

Addressing the opening sitting of the Conference for Assessment of Performance of the People's Defence Forces for the year 2018, President Al-Bashir pointed out that the Defence Forces is a Jihadist, educational, service, Daawa and social institution that serves the people in all fields.

He referred to the leading role of the People's Defence Forces in realization and the building of peace.

He said that the celebration of our bothers in the other side to our declaration of the permanent cease-fire was evidence on existence of a strong will for achieving peace.

He pointed to the program of the government for boosting peace at all the operation zones.

President Al-Bashir has stressed the need for programs for development and mobilization of the youths to create positive contributions and to protect the homeland from foreign intervention and using the social media means for building the Sudanese character and patching up the social fabric.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the People's Defence Forces, has handed the President of the Republic a Document of Support and Allegiance.