Sudan: Migration and Refugees Accompanying Activities to AU Summit

Addis Ababa — The National Group for Human Rights has held, on the side line of the 32 nd session of the African Summit in collaboration with the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of the African Union (ECosocc) a symposium on the (forced migration, refugees and returnees).

The symposium has discussed the challenge of the refugees issue to African continent and the entire world, and tackled the issues of forced migration and returnees and their negative impact on the African states and communities.

Participant at the symposium were dr. khalid al- lourd, the director of Khartoum Immigration Center, Khalid Budali, the Deputy Chairman of the (ECosocc) for the northern region of the AU, and Wakwba Lomi Francis from the Republic of Togo, the Deputy Chairman of the (ECosocc) for Western Africa, in addition a big number of figures of researchers, and writers, and civil societies organizations concerned with issues of immigration and refugees.

The symposium was also attended by the Sudan Permanent Representative in the United Nations in Geneva.

The Sudan's National Group for the Human Rights distributed a statement on the recent incidents in the Sudan.

The issue of refugees is one of the biggest concern to the Governments of the African continent, which they have set as the slogan of their current "refugees, returnees and internally displaced persons towards durable solutions to forced displacement in Africa".

A number of organizations and associations concerned with the refugee and forced migration issues in Africa are participating in the 32nd AU Summit that have agendas with the same objectives.