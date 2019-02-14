South Africa: Taxi Driver Shot in the Head and Killed in Mitchells Plain

A taxi driver, 36, was shot in the head and killed in Eisleben Road in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

Western Cape traffic official Thabo Namba said the shooting occurred on Eisleben Road at around 06:48.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident near a petrol station in the area are under investigation.

It is understood that the deceased was associated with the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations.

"A murder case was registered for investigation," Van Wyk told News24.

"Our crime scene experts are on the scene combing the area for clues.

"Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Lentegeur SAPS," Van Wyk said.

Earlier this week, two pupils were seriously injured at Lentegeur High School after two of their schoolmates allegedly stabbed them on the premises, the Western Cape education department said.

The victims are in Grades 10 and 11 while the alleged perpetrators are in Grades 9 and 11.

The cases are being investigated.

