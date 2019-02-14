Ethiopia: Over 20 Percent Africans Undernourished - Report

Addis Ababa — A report released today revealed that 257 million people in Africa, over 20 percent of the population, are undernourished.

The 2018 edition of "Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition", jointly conducted by the Food and Agriculture Organization and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, stated that the prevalence of undernourishment is on the rise.

There are 821 million undernourished people in the world, up from 804 million in 2016, it stated. According to the report, 34.5 million more people are undernourished in Africa today than in 2015, bringing the total to 257 million in 2018.

Climate change is the leading and driving factor responsible for posing threat for food insecurity in Africa, it was noted. Moreover, difficult global economic condition, weak commodity prices and conflict are the other factors causing undernourishment.

The report suggested the expansions of insurance market and strategic regional grain reserves to prevent food crisis. It also recommended increasing intra-Africa export through supporting African Free Trade Area Agreement.