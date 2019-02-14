14 February 2019

South Africa: KZN ANC Member Shot and Killed in His Home

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after an ANC member was shot and killed in his home as he watched television.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thulani Zwane on Thursday said Mhlengi Khumalo was found dead in his home in KwaPata, Pietermaritzburg, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

"A case of murder was opened at the Plessislaer police station for investigation."

Khumalo was a member of the ANC in Ward 10, Moses Mabhida region.

Provincial ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said: "We received information that Comrade Mhlengi was killed as he was watching television. He is believed to have been alone at the time, but as the case is still under investigation we cannot divulge more information."

She added that he was an active member of both the ANC and ANC Youth League.

"He grew politically within the mass democratic movement structures. The void arising from his death will be felt greatly."

She passed on her condolences to the Khumalo family and the KwaPata community at large.

More to follow.

