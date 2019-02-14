Sudan: 300 Deputy Medics Down Tools in Solidarity With Dismissed Colleges

Khartoum / Omdurman — More than 300 deputy dermatologists announced their withdrawal of services from Khartoum and Omdurman hospitals in solidarity with 31 deputies who were dismissed from the two hospitals because of their strike on non-emergency cases.

In a statement, the deputies considered the decision to dismiss their colleagues a clear injustice on the right of doctors and explicit infringement of their constitutional rights.

They confirmed their categorical rejection of the signing of the notice issued by the disciplinary council demanding that their status be adjusted to preserve the rights of deputies and the level of training.

Last week, doctors in Khartoum also carried out vigils in protest against the regime in Sudan, condemning the killing of protesters with live bullets and killing them under torture.

Radio Dabanga reported in January how the Sudanese Central Doctors' Committee announced the withdrawal of all doctors from the military and police hospitals in the country, and from the El Amal hospitals that are owned by the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), in protest against the killings.