Sudan: Northern Sudan Dam Displaced Strike for Clean Drinking Water

Northern State — On Tuesday, people who have been displaced by the building of the Merowe Dam and settled in Amri in the Northern State entered into an open-ended strike in protest against the interruption of water services over the last 10 days.

One of the protestors told Radio Dabanga that the crowd came to the sit-in at El Garia 2 and held banners calling for a speedy solution of the water problem.

Fuel and power shortages regularly result in interruptions of domestic water supplies throughout Sudan.

He explained that the people of El Garya 2 in Amri are resorting to the use of potentially contaminated canal water, which threatens them with high risks.

Poor sanitation and contamination of drinking water are blamed for the spread of diseases such as cholera and chikungunya, which have become endemic in parts of Sudan.

Thousands of people were displaced by the building of the Merowe Dam that was built on the Nile's fourth cataract between 2003 and 2009.