Sudan: Detained Eastern Sudan Activist Lays Complaint Against NISS

El Gedaref — Sudanese activist Jaafar Khidir has filed an official complaint against the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) for his arrest eight times since last December, being subjected to personal and family abuse during the period of detention and holding him in solitary confinement.

He explained the complaint has been submitted via his lawyer Mohamed Abdeljalil to the Public Prosecution. Khidir has been on a hunger strike since January 10 accuses the security apparatus of ill-treating him and deliberately exploiting his conditions of disability as a means of pressure and torture, with regard to his natural needs (urine).

Khidir, who was last detained in El Gedaref on January 8, is founder of the Sunrise Cultural Centre in El Gedaref. His family said in a statement that members of the security apparatus apprehended him and brought him to one of its detention offices. "They left him sitting in his wheelchair for hours, which resulted in a severe pain in his spine," the family said. He pointed out that the security officers did not provide him with a bed in detention cell only after the deterioration of his health.

Khidir's complaint against the NISS "considers the violations suffered by the complainant to be in flagrant violation of the Constitution, the National Disabled Persons Act, the International Convention on Disabled Persons and the National Security Act."

The complaint calls on the Public Prosecution to intervene to protect the complainant, whose health is constantly deteriorating and whose living conditions are subject to deliberate cruelty, pointing to the security apparatus confiscation of the three computers of the complainant.

He pointed to targeting his livelihoods and the deteriorating circumstance he is suffering.