South Africa: Girls' Residence Catches Fire in Cape Town CBD

Firefighters were called out on Wednesday after another school building went up in flames in the District Six area in Cape Town.

The building houses a girls' residence for a school, on the corners of Nelson and Pontac streets. It was not immediately clear yet what kind of school it was or who it belonged to.

According to two eyewitnesses who spoke to eNCA, a group of girls - all believed to be under the age of 18 - could not get out and had to be rescued through a window.

Another eyewitness, who works in an opposite building, told Netwerk24 that they saw smoke coming from the roof before it was engulfed by flames.

Residents confirmed to Netwerk24 that is was a girls' residence but they also did not know the name of the school and no name was visible on the exterior of the building.

The City's fire and rescue service's Edward Bosch said they had been alerted to the fire just before 16:00.

"Seven firefighting vehicles and a rescue vehicle with 32 firefighters responded to the incident. Severe fire damage were caused to the res and office block of the school. No injuries were reported and all the learners were accounted for. The cause of the fire is still under investigation," Bosch said.

The District Six neighbourhood watch was also at the scene.

The fire has been contained.

Woodlands road, building on fire in Woodstock. pic.twitter.com/p8s4Xwelx8-- Robyn Silverstone (@RobsSilverstone) February 13, 2019

Another week, another fire @CityofCT @ewnreporterZonnebloem, Cape Town pic.twitter.com/QeMAECqIWW-- ??! (@darrynvdwalt) February 13, 2019

The building next to mine on fire. Apparently I'm not to sick to evacuate. Die Terrace is onner roek! #SpringfieldTerrace #d6 pic.twitter.com/T5ssVR9kXk-- Soli Philander (@SoliPhilander) February 13, 2019

This is the second fire in less than a week that has broken out in the area.

Last week, Holy Cross RC Primary School went up in smoke damaging classrooms for three grades.

Parts of the building remained standing.

The roof was severely damaged in the blaze and many windows were broken.

In response, corporate companies, schools and the community reached out and assisted with stationery and the replacement of damaged teaching and learning equipment.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24