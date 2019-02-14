Angola: MPs Higino Carneiro, Rabelais Prevented From Leaving the Country

Luanda — The Public Prosecutor's Office Wednesday applied three measures of coercion to deputies Higino Carneiro and Manuel Rabelais, under term of residence identity, a periodic submission to the authorities and a ban on leaving the country.

The two Members of Parliament, in separate proceedings, are indicted by the Office of the Attorney General for embezzlement, breach of rules of execution of the plan and budget, abuse of power, criminal association, passive corruption and money laundering.

According to a Public Prosecutor's Office (MP) order which reached Angop, the three measures are provided for in article 16 of Law 25/15 of September 18, Law on Precautionary Measures in Criminal Proceedings.

The document explains that the cases are proceeding further with a view to their conclusion without prejudice to the defendants continuing to perform their functions as Member of the National Assembly.

Higino Carneiro was constituted defendant in the proceedings as there is evidence of facts that constitute acts of damaging management of public goods, practiced while he was the governor of Luanda province from 2016 to 2017.

The MP was heard on interrogation, by the Public Prosecutor's Office, last Tuesday, and the process is running its legal procedures in the PGR.

In his turn, Manuel Rabelais is indicted while he was the director of the Office for the Revitalization of Institutional Communication and Marketing (Grecima), a position he held until 2017.

These are the first deputies to be indicted and coercive measures have been applied since this new government took office, which defined as a priority the fight against corruption and impunity.