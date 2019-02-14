Liberia: "We Will Give 'Executive Horn' Befitting Burial," President Weah Assures Family of Fallen MOS Staff

The President of the Republic, H.E. George Manneh Weah, says he feels overwhelmed with grief and personally touched by the death of a staff of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, Gabriel Nyaneti Wilson whom he had interacted with on the morning of the Sunday he met his demise.

The President, who visited the New George Gulf residence of the bereaved family Wednesday, February 13, 2019 to sympathize with deceased's family, said rather tearfully that he had a special relationship with the late Gabriel Wilson, popularly known as "Executive Horn", and it was unfortunate that he passed off barely a year of his presidency.

"Let me share what he said when I first met him blowing horn sometimes before I became President," the President said. "He said I will die behind you after our interaction."

Visibly appearing grief-stricken, President Weah expressed condolences to the family and assured them the government would work with them to give the late Wilson a memorable burial.

"This is a sad day for us," the President said. "These are trying times for us. On Friday we buried a Deputy Defense Minister. On Saturday, we lost Senator Geraldine Doe-Sheriff and on Sunday we lost Gabriel Wilson and Victoria Wlue, who turned out to be my family member."

He recalled the brief interaction he had with "Executive Horn" early Sunday morning at his residence when the deceased joined his colleagues for the fatal trip to Gbarnga.

The late Wilson was one of two persons who lost their lives Sunday, February 10, 2019 as a result of the tragic accident involving the Executive Mansion Press and another vehicle on the Gbarnga-Monrovia Highway.

President Weah emphasized Government's incalculable appreciation for the fallen MOS employee's immense contributions to the state. He had served as an officer of the Special Security Service (SSS), now Executive Protection Service (EPS) and traditional horn blower for the presidency. He will be honored by swathing the national ensign on his casket.

Besides giving the Executive Horn a befitting burial, the Liberian leader also assured the family of government's commitment to provide the necessary assistance to the deceased's children for as long as possible.

President Weah also granted the request of the late Wilson's family to take the deceased's remains to his birthplace in Cavalla, Maryland County.

The family thanked the Liberian leader for showing up at their residence and for the special attention and support the government has been rendering them since the incident and for accepting to grant the family's wish for burial in the countryside.

Earlier in the day, President Weah paid a visit to the home of Victoria Wlue, who also lost her life riding in the car that intruded in the presidential motorcade triggering the fatal accident.