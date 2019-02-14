South Africa: 14 Arrested After Woman's Mutilated Body Found On West Rand

West Rand police arrested 14 people, including Lesotho nationals, following the discovery of a woman's mutilated body on Tuesday.

No arrests were made in connection with the woman's death. Instead, police arrested the 14 people - for various offences - during a confrontation about the discovery of her body.

The woman's mutilated body was found on Tuesday night.

The discovery led to a confrontation between residents and illegal miners in Soul City informal settlement in Kagiso on the West Rand.

Police spokesperson Captain Solomon Sibiya explained: "Yesterday, our members responded to a scene where the body of a local woman was found with her chin, right upper arm, neck cut open. Her ears were also missing.

"Residents then believed that the Basotho nationals were responsible for the death of the woman," he said.

Angry residents then charged at the group and a shootout ensued.

Police arrested three people for the exchange of fire. Six others from Lesotho were arrested for allegedly being in the country illegally and an elderly couple was arrested for being in possession of an illegal firearm.

Three others were arrested for the illegal possession of ammunition.

