Angola: Afrocups - Petro De Luanda Defeat Gor Mahia

Luanda — The team of Petro de Luanda beat Wednesday here Gor Mahia of Kenya by 2-1 for the second round match of group D of the African Cup of Football, held at the 11 de Novembro Stadium in the country's capital.

Manguxi, at 17 minutes, and Tony, at 37, scored the goals that guaranteed the first three points for the Angolan team in this competition, the same as the Kenyans. Nicolas scored for Gor Mahia in (90 + 1).

In the previous round, the oil companies lost 1-2 against Algeria's Hussein Day and Kenyans beat Egypt's Zamalek by 4-2.