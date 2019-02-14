Botswana: Gender Links Drills Women Candidates

Maun — Female political candidates have been urged to be confident in themselves to change the status quo of political representation.

This came to light at a Women in Politics training organised by Gender Links in Maun on Tuesday.

The training attracted female political candidates from across the country.

Independence Electoral Commission (IEC) Maun principal officer, Mr Guylord Ralokwae encouraged the women vying for political office to believe in themselves.

Mr Ralokwae observed that women in politics worldwide faced similar challenges of social stigma, economic setbacks and unfavourable electoral systems in some instances.

He therefore encouraged the women contesting for political positions in Botswana to come up with ways that would help them in campaigns in the absence of political funding.

He noted that few women had made it to vice president and president positions in Africa, which he said should motivate local women in politics.

Gender Links country manager, Ms Gomolemo Rasesigo also observed that women were mainly economically marginalised, a factor that gave their male counterparts an upperhand.

Nonetheless, Ms Rasesigo said it had emerged that with the right attitude women could attain highest leadership positions.

She therefore said it was high time women supported their fellows since they constituted the highest numbers in the population and are the main voters, according to statistics.

When commenting, Ms Adelline Gunda, who is contesting for a council seat at Tati East, encouraged fellow women in politics to support one another regardless of party affiliations, which she said would help women to bridge the gap.

Ms Mathodi Modisapodi, also of Tati East, who had been in politics since 2003, appreciated Gender Links, saying women in politics needed such training to withstand challenges.

Ms Modisapodi said she was once a specially elected councillor, won a council a seat and was now contesting for a parliamentary seat, for which she has managed to win primaries over her male counterparts.

She therefore urged fellow women in politics to believe in themselves.

Ms Nana Mothibi of D'kar also encouraged the women vying for political positions to support one another and break the patriarchal norms of leadership.

The training also empowered women in politics to use media, including social media, in their campaigns to improve their chances of success.

Source : BOPA